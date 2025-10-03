Advertisement

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a serving Police Corporal, Onwukwe Godswill, and one Ifeanyi Israel, for cult-related activities at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Godswill is attached to the Elimgbu Police Division in Port Harcourt metropolis while Israel is a 200-level Biomedical Technology undergraduate student of the University.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday, said the suspects were first confronted by the University’s security team, who alerted operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) of the state Command.

Iringe-Koko stated that firearms, ammunition and other incriminating items were recovered from the suspects.

“On September 26, 2025, at about 1600hrs, during the activities marking the signing out of final-year students at the University of Port-Harcourt, the University’s Internal Security team confronted a suspected cult member, Police Corporal Onwukwe Godswill ‘m’ attached to the Elimgbu Division and a 200-Level Biomedical Technology undergraduate student of the University, Ifeanyi Israel ‘m’ in anticipation of a clash with rival cultists on campus.

“In a swift response, Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) were dispatched to the scene and the suspects were arrested.

“A thorough search of the suspects yielded the following exhibits, two locally-made pistols, four rounds of live cartridges, two rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one small axe,” the statement said.

The PPRO added that subsequent search of the house of the suspected cult leader, Corporal Onwukwe by the operatives, resulted in the recovery of additional exhibits comprising one locally-made pistol and two machetes.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects and exhibits were currently in Police custody, adding that an in-depth investigation has been launched to determine the full extent of the suspect’s involvement in cultism and other related activities.

“The Police Command is working diligently to unravel any potential networks or accomplices and bring all perpetrators to face the full weight of the law,” Iringe-Koko said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has reaffirmed Command’s unrelenting commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state

Adepoju, who stated that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or other Security agencies.

He emphased that collaborative efforts will help to build a safer and more secure state for all.