Operatives of Bauchi State Police Command killed one suspected bandit during a gun battle in Gwana District of the Yankari Game Reserve in Alkaleri local government area, on Saturday.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Wakil, said in a statement that the operation was carried out to rescue victims abducted by the bandits.

Wakil explained that the Command received a distress report, Friday night, from residents of Yalo and Mansur communities about an attack on Kataraje Village via Kalgo, and Alkaleri Village in the District.

During the attack, a 60-year-old Alhaji Ango Mallam Idi, and Musa Alhaji Shumo, 35 years, were abducted, while two others, Rabiu Alhaji Sale, 50 years, and Alhaji Sale Akko, 45, sustained injuries during the incident.

Following the report, he said a joint police team swiftly mobilised to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance to the injured and launching a track of the assailants.

Wakil also said operatives encountered the suspected bandits, resulting in a gun battle during which a bandit was neutralized due to police superior firepower and tactical expertise as well as recovery of an AK-47 rifle.

Police also said all hostages were rescued unharmed and have been safely reunited with their families.

Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu commended the operatives for their exemplary courage and steadfast dedication to protecting the community.

He also reassured of the Command’s resolute commitment to maintaining public order and safeguarding citizens’ lives and property.