There is confusion among residents of Jalingo, the capital city of Taraba State, over the death of Comfort Jimtop Oliver, a 100-level student of Mass Communication at the Taraba State University, Jalingo, and her suspected lover, Emmanuel Kefas.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported her death allegedly in the boyfriend’s apartment, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that Kefas had escaped after committing the crime.

Our correspondent had gathered that 25-year-old Comfort who hailed from Takum local government area of the state was found dead in her lover’s room, which was under lock after 48 hours of searching for her.

However, Emmanuel Kefas, a graduate of Human Kinetics from the same institution in 2024, was also found dead in Tudiri community, a few meters away from Jalingo. He was suspected to have committed suicide after the death of Comfort in his house.

The suspected lovers were all residents of Bakasi, living about 200 meters away from each other, near Dr. Rapha Memorial Guest Inn, by the Vice-Chancellor’s Gate in Jalingo.

Comfort, who was found dead under questionable circumstances, was said to be in a relationship with Emmanuel since when the latter was a student in the university.

Comfort’s body was discovered in the morning of Friday, September 12 while hours later, the police got report of the death of Emmanuel, who was initially said to be on the run.

Findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that Comfort left home for an unknown destination on that day and never returned. After two days of searching for her, they discovered that she had visited her boyfriend, who also lived in the same neighbourhood.

Some shop owners and students who live around Emmanuel Kefas’ house in Bakasi area told our correspondent that he was in the habit of beating his girlfriend most often when she visited.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incidents.

Police public relations officer of Taraba State Command, ASP Leshen James, said, “When our men arrived at the residence, nobody was found. The boyfriend and other tenants had abandoned the house.”

He assured that police operatives were trying to uncover the circumstances.

Efforts to reach the university authorities were abortive at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the girl’s body and that of Kefas have been deposited at the Specialist Hospital mortuary in Jalingo.