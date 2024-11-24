The Nigeria Police Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit has recovered unexploded military ordnances in Maiduguri, following reports from residents, the force headquarters said yesterday.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) team was deployed to secure the affected areas. All ordnances were safely evacuated without any loss of life, injury, or property damage, and normalcy has been restored, according to a statement from Force Public Relations Officer Force Headquarters, Abuja, Acp Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In Dala Kacchallah area, the statement said operatives recovered six unexploded projectiles and one mortar bomb near an uncompleted building. Reports indicated that the items, washed ashore by recent flooding, were abandoned by local scavengers.

Similarly, at the Gwange Riverbank, a military hand grenade was discovered. In both instances, the EOD-CBRN team safely removed the ordnances, declared the areas safe, and conducted explosive risk awareness campaigns to sensitize residents.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, assured Nigerians of the Force’s commitment to ensuring public safety and security.