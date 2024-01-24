Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of six applicants with fake documents at the ongoing police recruitment in the state.

The spokesman of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, made the disclosure to newsmen in Yola, the state capital yesterday.

He said the applicants were arrested during the screening process.

According to him, the applicants were discovered to have forged their certificates in order to gain employment, saying that they were being investigated.

So far, a total number of 16,736 applicants have been screened and the exercise will continue till January 29, 2024, to cover all the 29,848 applicants in the state.