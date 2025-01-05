Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has rescued four kidnap victims after receiving a distress call reporting their abduction in Umuokanne, Ohaji LGA of Imo State.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the operation was carried out on Saturday, January 4, 2025, after the operatives received a distress call and swiftly swung into action, locating the criminals’ hideout and engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun-duel, during which two of the kidnappers were neutralised.

He said the success of the operation led to the rescue of the four victims and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and 21 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

In another development, on January 3, 2025, Police operatives attached to the Ebonyi State Command arrested 17 suspects in Enohia Itim village, Afikpo LGA of the State for the murder of one Uromchi Okorocha, who was accused by local youths of being involved in the killing of several individuals through alleged witchcraft and spiritual means.

The Force PRO said the suspects had mobilised and apprehended the deceased, but instead of handing him over to legal authorities and committing to the rule of law, they decided to take laws into their hands, becoming judge, jury and executioner.

The police operatives of the Uwanna Division mobilised tactical teams to the scene on a rescue mission but the angry mob had already killed and burned Mr Okorocha before the arrival of the Police team.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the act of jungle justice in totality.

He urged citizens to refrain from taking laws into their hands and report any suspected criminal activities to the nearest police division or formation around them for necessary action.

The efforts of the police are constant reaffirmations of the dedication to bring to book perpetrators of heinous acts of crime in our societies.

The Force PRO said the IGP once again reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Force to public safety and justice for victims of violent crimes.