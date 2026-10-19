The Benue State Police Command has rescued the abducted Catholic priest of St Margaret’s Parish, Ajegbe-Awume, in Ohimini Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, Rev. Fr John Inalegwu Otache, and seven other victims, while two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Orchia Peter Aondongu, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP on Sunday evening in a telephone conversation, saying the rescued victims were taken to a hospital in Otukpo for medical attention.

“Yes, our men this Sunday evening rescued the Catholic priest and seven other abducted victims. Two suspects were arrested. They were taken to a hospital in Otukpo for medical treatment,” Aondongu said.

The rescue followed the abduction of Otache by unknown gunmen on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, along the Otobi Amejo-Ajegbe Road in Ohimini LGA.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Rev. Fr Joseph Aboyi Itodo, had earlier disclosed that the priest was ambushed and taken away by the gunmen while returning from Otukpo.

The police said investigations into the incident were ongoing, while the rescued victims were receiving medical attention.