The Plateau State Police Command has rescued Engr. Alexander Plangnan, the Permanent Secretary in the State’s Ministry of Works, who was kidnapped in his official Hilux vehicle at the gate of his residence at State Low-cost Housing in Jos North LGA of the State by four unknown gunmen.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, he said immediately the report of the kidnap was received, the scene of the incident was visited by the DPO of Rantya, SP Ayuba Iliya, and his team while investigation was intensified.

He explained that through the combined efforts of Rantya and Jengre Police Divisions and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Plateau State Police Command, the victim was rescued and his vehicle was recovered at Mistali village of Bassa LGA of the State same day.

The statement further added that one Jerry Moret, who was knocked down by the hijacked Hilux vehicle controlled by the kidnappers during the attack, has been taken to the hospital for medical attention, adding that efforts were on to trail and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

SP Alabo also called on all well-meaning residents of the State to always avail the Police and other relevant security agencies with timely and useful information to nip crimes and criminalities in the bud and improve security in the State.

The Police spokesman further urged residents to see security as everyone’s business and show commitment towards assisting the Police to wrestle crime in the State, adding that they can do so by saying something when they see something.