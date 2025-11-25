The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, has taken full custody of a fugitive suspect, Victor Benjamin Fejemirokun.

Fejemirokun is suspected to have killed an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), SRC OO Lasisi and her daughter.

The deceased’s remains were recovered by the Osun State Police Command from a river near Iwoye-Ijesa on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said Fejemirokun had fled Nigeria after the abduction and the murder of the two victims.

However, the Ghana Police Service, acting on credible intelligence that the suspect was hiding within their jurisdiction, effected his arrest and immediately notified the Nigeria Police Force.

Acting on this notification, Interpol NCB Abuja swiftly proceeded to Accra, where the handover was finalised.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, while commiserating with the family of the bereaved, assured of thorough investigation after which the suspect would be arraigned accordingly.

The IGP also commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and cooperation.

Police assured the public of commitment to protecting the lives of all Nigerians and apprehending offenders regardless of distance or borders.

Hundeyin also maintained that police will continue to strengthen international partnership against transnational crimes.