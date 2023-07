A Delta State Police Patrol Team has killed a kidnapper and rescued a kidnap victim unhurt.

The team attached to Ebrumede Police Station while on a stop and search duty flagged down a Lexus Saloon Car but the occupants on noticing the Police jumped down from the vehicle with a double barrel gun and took to their heels.

Some of the Police operatives gave them a hot chase during which one of them bearing the firearm was neutralised while others escaped.