Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have uncovered an illegal military camp with a code name Nigeria Merchant Navy at Ogudu area of the state.

The police said 107 suspects were arrested including one of their commanders, while several military accoutrements including camouflage badges of ranks, signboards, and identity cards were recovered.

Other items recovered from the suspects included recruitment and promotion letters and the portrait of the commanding officer, two motorcycles, a Plasma Television, three cutlasses, charms and other items.

The state commissioner of police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja on Wednesday, said the Nigeria Merchant Navy had since been outlawed by the federal government, hence it is illegal for anyone to operate such a military outfit, giving military training to unsuspecting young Nigerians.

“This trend portends danger for our nation and a threat to peace and security and that of the state in particular, he therefore beholds on us as a law enforcement agency to enforce such law banning activities of the illegal military outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to use this medium to warm other individuals or groups still operating such illegal outfit in any part of the state to close it forthwith, anyone nursing the plan to operate such an outlawed security outfit is advised in his own interests to rescind the decision or face the full wrath of the law.

“The police would not hesitate to clampdown on them and their operators and bring them to books, we therefore, urge members of the public with useful information about anyone operating a clandestine military outfit or training camp to inform the police for necessary action.”

He added that, ‘ on November 10, at about 11 am, the Lagos State Police Command raided the illegal training camp of the Merchant Navy located at Ogudu Sandfield area.

Meanwhile, MDakare, one of the commanders of the Nigeria Merchant Navy told journalists that their operation is backed by law and they also got approval from the Ministry of Defence.