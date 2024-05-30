Ad

Elders and other leaders of Awka, the Anambra State capital, have blamed politicians who arm youth in pursuit of their political interests, falling moral values, and growing unemployment as the major factors responsible for the current wave of insecurity, especially killings and kidnapping for ransom pervading the area.

The stakeholders, including the Ozo title holders, village heads, women leaders, clergies, and politicians, made the observation at a security summit convened by the member representing Awka 1 constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Nigeria-Henry Mbachu at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka yesterday.

Worried by the pervading cult activities, which resulted in the killing of about 34 youths in clashes between rival cult groups just within the month of April this year, and other criminal activities, a development that forced residents to live in fear, Mbachu had convened the security summit for the stakeholders to identify the cause of the unfortunate development and proffer solutions to the menace.

In his opening speech at the summit, Mbachu, who decried the falling moral values amongst the youths, the failure of parents and, elders to inculcate moral values in their children, stated that despite that gates have been constructed at the entry and exit points of virtually every street, numbering currently about 54 gates, and, about 18 villages vigilant groups, the situation required that a more deliberate action should be taken to proffer solutions to the development.

As part of the solutions, Ozo Ndu Nwakalor, secretary of the Ozo title holders, stated that they have decreed henceforth that any of their members who facilitated bail from security custody for any criminal suspects would be excommunicated and disrobed as Ozo.

Presidential general of Awka Women’s Town Union, Mrs Ogechukwu Ekwuozor, a lawyer, urged various security agencies in the state to prioritise the capital city’s security.

She bemoaned the falling of moral values and urged mothers to take up the challenge of monitoring their children’s behaviour and stop shielding them when they indulge in criminality.

A Labour Party (LP) aspirant in the coming 2025 governorship election in the state, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, urged the state government to prioritise security, adding that the provision of employment opportunities for the youth was critical to fighting insecurity.

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh, and the member representing Awka-South and Awka-North federal constituency, Prof. Lilian Orogbu, who made their contributions at the summit via Zoom, urged the elders and other community leaders to rein in the youth, emphasizing that security was critical for the investors and that the democracy dividends they are attracting would impact the area.