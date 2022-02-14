The personnel of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have lamented poor logistics deployed by the police authorities to various police offices, saying it is frustrating investigators at police stations nationwide.

Despite huge allocation to the police force, they said poor logistics, remuneration and lack of confessional statements booklets affected most of the investigations yet to be completed by police investigative unit.

LEADERSHIP checks revealed that complainants pay the sum of N5000 to Investigative Police Officers (IPO) for any cases reported before investigation could commence.

Speaking with our correspondent at different police divisions, officers lamented the poor management by the leadership of the Nigerian Police force (NPF).

Some of them, under Lagos State Police Command, revealed that the only way corruption can stop in Police force is when the top leadership are not corrupt.

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that police authority do not make any provisions for its personnel, adding, “We buy everything by ourselves from our salary, even uniforms and stationery to obtain statements was at discretion of the officers.

“Though, we are not meant to complain and I am not complaining either, but it’s good we tell the public that nothing is free as far as police station is concerned.”

“It’s the public that carries most of our burden just because we are public servants.

“The divisional police officers (DPO) source for funds by themselves to be able to run the affairs of their divisions without police allocating funds to them.”

Also in Ogun State under Zone 2 command, some officers lamented that police are suffering and no one can fight for them except God.

He stated that, when police received a distressed call, there will be no vehicles to move because most vehicles are under repairs.