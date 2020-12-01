By NONYE EKWENUGO |

The Arewa Economic Advancement Campaign (AREA-C) has called on wealthy Northerners to end the massive poverty ravaging the region, stressing that majority of the region’s citizens go to bed hungry despite the trillions given to governors of the region from the federation account at regular intervals.

The group, in a statement issued by its director of Publicity, Nasir Dambatta, while urging northern leaders to be more proactive in the fight against high poverty said: “it is indeed worrisome that many entrepreneurs, seasoned bureaucrats and elected representatives seem too cool to care about the current levels of mass poverty in the North, while some of them merely seize the opportunity of public functions to advertise our woes.”

The statement noted that apart from the monthly federation allocation, the northern governors receive Paris Club refunds yet the region remains poor.

The group, which noted that it has commenced a campaign for a better North about two years ago said it honored men and women, “who have given their all to the poor in our midst.”

According to the statement, the group was formed by young Northerners, “uncomfortable with both the alarming levels of poverty in the region and the lamentations by those who already have the resources to help out but resorted to advertising our problems and seemingly refusing to be the solution.”

The group expressed surprise over “the inaction of those who are blessed with the extra resources to plough back into tackling poverty but appear too cool to care about our maledictions.”

According to the group in the last two years, it has been actively waging a relentless war of awareness on the North’s mass poverty

challenge, “a few men and women of good conscience in privileged positions did very well in helping out the poor.”