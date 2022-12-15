The elections into the executive board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will hold today in Jalingo Taraba State as 42 delegates are expected to determine the fates of aspirants into various respective positions.

The elections which the build up has been without no power will see the incumbent Engineer Habu Gumel of Volleyball Federation slug it out with former President Sani Ndanusa of Tennis Federation for the office of the president after the committee electoral disqualified another Engineer, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria from contesting today’s elections.

Also, disqualified from contesting the election is Mr.Sunday Adeleye who was seeking election into the position of the Treasurer of the NOC. The electoral committee led by Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima said the duo failed to meet the guidelines set for the elections.

“The documents presented by Hon. Ibrahim Gusau for the position of President and Mr. Sunday Adeleye for the post of Treasurer did not meet the requirements as contained in the Electoral Guidelines.”The Electoral Committee said.

Meanwhile, Chief Solomon Ogba of Bobsled & Skeleton and Barrister Francis Orbih of Badminton Federation made the nominations list for the office of 1st vice President, while Engineer Ishaku Tikon of Table Tennis Federation picked the 2nd vice president form.

Hon Daniel B. Igali of Wrestling Federation, Comm. Bamidele O. Ayoade, Shooting Federation; Mr Olumide Oyedeji, the Athletes Representative and Mrs Maria Wophill of Athletics Federation picked the nomination forms for 3rd Vice President while for the 4th Vice President, Mrs Hauwa-Kulu Akinyemi of Table Tennis, Air Commodore Rahinatu Garba of Shooting, Mrs Olabisi Joseph of School Sports Federation, Mrs Rosaline Collins Okah of Athletics Federation and Ms Nneka Ikem of Curling Federation beat the deadline to submit their nomination forms.

Also, Mr Tunde Popoola of Hockey Federation, Chief Jonathan Nnaji of Taekwondo, Dr (Mrs) Esther Toyin Aluko, Handball and Mr Samuel Adeyinka of Nigeria Fencing submitted for secretary general.

While from Archery Federation, Mr Abdullahi Mohammed put in papers for deputy secretary Ggeneral.

Hon Bappa Aliyu of Modern Pentathlon and Engineer Musa Kida of Basketball and Mr Sunday Adeleye of Athletics submitted their nomination forms for Treasurer while for the Public Relations Officer, Mr Oluphemmy Adetula of Fencing Federation, Mr Tony Obiora Nezianya of Triathlon and Mr Patrick Ibeh submitted their nomination forms.

incumbent Secretary General Banji Oladapo is not vying for reelection citing personal reasons as all the delegates arrived Jalingo Wednesday evening.