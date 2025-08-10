‎The wife of Abia State governor, Priscilla Otti, has said steady power supply is critical to quality and improved healthcare delivery.

Mrs Otti stated this at the commissioning of a two-kilowatt solar power installation at Amuvi Primary Health Centre, Arochukwu, Arochukwu local government area.

The project was executed under her Safe Tent Care Initiative in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor and sponsored by the Rachisols Foundation and installed by TUDO Energy.

“Steady power enables medical equipment to function optimally, preserves vaccines at the right temperature and enhances the quality of service delivery.

“This solar installation is more than just light; it is a pathway to health and healing for our people,” the state first lady said.

She reaffirmed her commitment to partnering the private sector, NGOs and individuals to support Governor Alex Otti’s mission of delivering impactful governance in the state.

‎She lauded TUDO Energy and the Rachisols Foundation for their initiative, describing it as a significant and meaningful contribution to the state’s healthcare system.

‎The UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe, applauded Governor Otti and the wife for prioritising the health sector and pledged UNICEF’s support for the state’s healthcare development.

‎The commissioner for Health, Enoch Uche, lauded Mrs Otti for her “exemplary leadership in championing healthcare solutions for the vulnerable and supporting the government’s healthcare programmes.”

‎Similarly, his counterpart in the Ministry of Women, Maureen Aghukwa, and the executive secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Kalu Ulu-Kalu commended the project.

‎In their sperate remarks, the CEO of TUDO Energy, Toye Dudu, and the foundation’s representative, Sybiath Ajao, underscored their commitment to partnering with the government.

‎The event, which also featured the distribution of gifts to nursing mothers, was attended by top government officials, community leaders and other dignitaries.