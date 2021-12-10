The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has restated his administration’s support for private businesses operating within the state in a bid to improve and encourage more public-private partnerships in critical areas of infrastructure development.

The governor gave the assurance at the official commissioning of an 80-bed isolation centre donated by Unilever Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.

Abiodun who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele said Unilever and Lafarge Africa have again demonstrated their commitment to the well-being of indigenes and people living in Ogun State particularly as the world navigates the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While inspecting the facility, the deputy governor said, “We assure the donors that the government will ensure that qualified health personnel are deployed to work in the facility as the government believes that the gesture will significantly contribute towards slowing down the spread of coronavirus within the state.”

Providing a background to the project, the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker acknowledged the swift response of both Lafarge Africa and Unilever Nigeria in supporting the state to mitigate the surge of the virus spread through proper response in managing the situation adequately.

‘’This isolation centre is a purpose-built medical facility equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It has an in-house facility for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Testing, an ambulance response, a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan facility, Operating Theatre, mobile x-ray machines, multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment, among other facilities,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director, Unilever West Africa, Mr Carl Cruz, said collaborating with Lafarge Africa to donate the isolation facility is part of the company’s vision and commitment to make sustainable living commonplace.