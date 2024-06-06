English Premier League clubs have voted for the continued use of video assistant referees (VAR) in the league with only Wolves voting in favour of scrapping the technology at Thursday’s annual general meeting.

Wolves triggered a vote on the use of VAR in the 2024-25 season after formally submitting a resolution to the Premier League in May, calling for scrapping of video assistant referees.

In order for VAR to be scrapped, 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs needed to vote in favour of doing so. However, the club failed to gain support from other clubs in the top flight.

A statement by the Premier League after Thursday voting said: “Premier League clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR in the Premier League. While VAR produces more accurate decision making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters.”