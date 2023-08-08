The Premier League is investigating Chelsea for potential financial rule breaches during Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club.

Chelsea’s new owners reported their own club to UEFA and the Premier League after their takeover last summer.

At present, Chelsea have not been charged with any offence by the Premier League. If they were found guilty of rule breaches, sanctions could include a fine or a points deduction.

On July 28, UEFA announced they had fined Chelsea €10m (£8.6m) for “submitting incomplete financial information” between 2012 and 2019.