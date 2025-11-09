The Presidency, on Sunday, defended Nigeria’s counter-terrorism record, citing a sharp drop in terror-related deaths and major gains in the ongoing war against insurgency and banditry.

In a statement posted on its verified X handle, @NGRPresident, the Presidency said terror-related deaths have fallen by 81 per cent since 2015, crediting the decline to intensified security operations, improved coordination among security agencies, and stronger engagement with affected communities.

The government said the update became necessary to clarify Nigeria’s security position following renewed criticism from the United States, which recently designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) and alleged widespread persecution of Christians.

It dismissed the genocide allegations, stressing that the country’s security challenge was not religious but rooted in terrorism, banditry, and communal violence that have affected citizens across all faiths and regions.

“The government of Nigeria continues to reject the claim of religious persecution. What the country faces is a complex security crisis that has touched all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity or religion,” the Presidency said.

The statement reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to national security, describing it as “non-negotiable,” while highlighting the progress recorded by the armed forces and other agencies under his administration.

According to official data released, security agencies have “vigorously pursued, arrested, eliminated or successfully convicted” hundreds of extremists linked to some of the deadliest attacks across the country.

The Presidency disclosed that since 2024, over 124 terrorists and insurgents have been convicted by Nigerian courts, while several high-profile suspects — including leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group and those implicated in the 2022 Owo Church massacre and Yelwata reprisal killings in Benue — are currently standing trial.

It further revealed that over 13,000 terrorists were neutralised in the past year alone, and more than 124,000 fighters and their dependents have surrendered to Nigerian troops as a result of intensified military pressure.

The government said over 2.1 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to their communities, while reconstruction and rehabilitation programmes are ongoing through the Resettlement Scheme for Persons Impacted by Conflict, which aims to rebuild destroyed settlements and support victims’ reintegration.

The Presidency also outlined several counter-terrorism measures introduced since 2023, including the strengthening of joint security task forces, permanent joint operations in vulnerable corridors, enhanced border patrols, and deeper intelligence collaboration with regional and international partners.

“These measures have continued to yield tangible results in restoring peace to previously troubled areas, and the government remains committed to sustaining them,” the statement added.

While acknowledging that challenges persist, the Presidency said the government remains focused on consolidating the gains made so far, urging international partners — including the United States — to work collaboratively with Nigeria to dismantle terrorist networks operating across borders.

It stressed that Nigeria’s war on terror has been guided by respect for human rights and the rule of law, adding that the administration’s goal is to achieve lasting peace and stability across all regions.

“President Tinubu has made it clear that the security of every Nigerian is paramount. The progress recorded so far reflects the determination of our armed forces and security institutions to protect the nation and its people,” the statement concluded.