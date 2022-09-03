President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of Federal Executive Council (FEC) and his family, has sent warm greetings to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha, on his 66th birthday anniversary, September 4, 2022.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, extolled Mustapha, whom he described as a political leader and diligent public servant for his dedication to nation building since his youthful days in the 80s, staying active in legal practice, politics and governance, with distinctions in every assignment.

President Buhari noted the commitment of the SGF in ensuring fluidity of ideas, team work and harmony, and efficient transitions of policies into gains for Nigerians, affirming that his historic leadership roles, like chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, will continue to stand him for recognitions.

As the former Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) turns 66, the President joined family, friends and political associates, particularly members of All Progressives Congress (APC), in celebrating with the legal luminary.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed for the wellbeing of SGF Mustapha and his family.