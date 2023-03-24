Managing director of Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Minna in Niger State, Prof Mohammed Baba Ndaliman, said President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the institute to manufacture laboratory apparatus to enhance teaching and learning.

Ndaliman dropped the hint when he distributed the kits manufactured by the institute to selected primary and secondary schools in Niger State.

He said the president had also charged the institute to develop systems for mass production of scientific equipment for research, industries and higher institutions.

The SEDI boss said the institute is charged with measuring and controlling instruments for electrical electronics, mechanical workshops and artisans among others.

On its mandate, he said the institute had lived up to its responsibilities by evolving several kits for science practical in schools, adding that there is the challenge of low level of awareness among stakeholders.

He said the kits which were of various science subjects including Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Introductory Technology, Integrated Science and Mathematics among others were produced at the cost of N6.4 million.

Ndaliman said the institute has donated Primary Science Kits (PSK), Junior Science Kits (JSK) and Senior Science Kits (SSK) and Mathematical Kits to schools in Niger State, saying that the beneficiaries were selected based on available data indicating that the schools had advanced in using the kits produced by the institute.

He said the institute would put up a monitoring system to get feedback on the performance of the distributed kits by the teachers and through monitoring of examination results of common entrance, West African Examinations Council and National Examinations Council of the user schools.

The Niger State commissioner for education, Hannatu Jibril Salihu, said the production and donation of kits to schools by the institute would go a long way in improving teaching and learning of sciences in the state.