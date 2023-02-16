President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held at the Residence inside the Villa before the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Though the reason for the meeting could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, it was believed to be in connection with issues of campaigns and perhaps other prevailing national issues.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the president’s lateness to the FEC meeting, besides his meeting with Tinubu, must have been as a result of his decision to stay back to monitor the outcome of the Supreme Court’s case against the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the naira redesign policy, which was eventually adjourned to Wednesday, February 22.