President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura, Katsina State yesterday and visited the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, to express condolences on the death of Hajiya Talatu, the emir’s oldest daughter.

During the visit, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president paid tributes to the deceased, describing her as an epitome of motherhood who personified decency, compassion and very good character.

“I commiserate with you on this moment of sadness for the emir, the Emirate Council and people of Daura,’’ he said.

The emir thanked the president for the visit and wished him a peaceful and successful end to his tenure.

Prayers were said for the repose of the deceased and the wellbeing of the president and the nation.

Earlier on arrival in Katsina, the president was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu, Senator Bello Mandiya, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, Speaker of the State Assembly, the chief judge and members of the state assembly and executive council.

The president will participate in the governorship and state assembly elections today.