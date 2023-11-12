President Bola Tinubu, at the end of his official duties in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has undertook the lesser Hajj (Umrah) rites in the holy city of Makkah.

Senior special assistant (Media) to the President, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, disclosed this on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night.

According to him, during this spiritual journey, the President extended prayers for the prosperity of Nigeria and sought divine guidance for his leadership.

The media aide wrote: “His Excellency President Bola Tinubu took time off at the end of his official engagements in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to perform the lesser Hajj (Umrah) earlier today in Makkah. He used the opportunity to pray for Nigeria’s greatness and divine guidance for him.”

Recall that the President had earlier attended the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 10 and 11, 2023.