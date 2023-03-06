Secretary to the Ekiti state government (SSG), Dr Habibat Adubiaro has insisted that the outcome of February 25 elections was a true reflection of the will of the people.

She described the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the election as unprecedented, saying “the election went well and it was very peaceful.”

The SSG who stated this wheh he reacted to the outcome of the polls in Ado Ekiti attributed the overwhelming victory of Tinubu and all APC candidates in the state on the good works of governor Biodun Oyebanji across the state

Addressing journalists in her office, Asubiaro said, “The victory APC earned in the election was unprecedented because nobody was influenced or induced.”

On the disagreement of the PDP, Labour Party and others over polls results from Ekiti, she said, “The opposition will definitely say something because it didn’t go their way. But INEC chairman has said the votes we had in Ekiti were exactly that of the people. The results are the true reflection of the mind of the people of Ekiti.

“The victory in Ekiti State was earned because of the good works of our governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, because within the short period he assumed office he has done a lot. Among these is the rehabilitation of some township roads across the state particularly in Ado Ekiti and other local government areas of the state, which has really helped in a way.