The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted AIG Ari Mohammed Ali to the rank of deputy inspector general of police (DIG), to replace DIG Ade Ayuba, who has retired from service.

Ali was until Tuesday, the AIG in charge of Zone 1 in Kano and hails from Nasarawa State in the North-Central region of the country.

He is assuming duties to represent the region from where the retired DIG Ayuba also hails from.

While reacting to the promotion, PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, said chairman of PSC, DIG Hashimu Argungu, who presided over the emergency Management Meeting of the commission, called for professionalism and zero tolerance for corruption from the new DIG.

DIG Argungu said the commission will encourage the new DIG to fall in line with the commission’s vision for a Police Force that is professional and accountable to the Nigerian people.

He said the new PSC is building a new Police that will be a pride of the Nigeria people, free of corruption but full of vigor and determination to serve.

He noted that the commission will continue to partner with the police to ensure that it succeeds in its primary duty of protecting lives and property and dismantling crime and criminality.

He congratulated DIG Ari and charged him to go and give his best in the service of his fatherland.