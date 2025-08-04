The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned Nigerians to be alert, as no constables have been recruited into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) yet.

Advertisement

The commission explained that the 2025 recruitment into the constable cadre of the NPF has not yet commenced and urged applicants to be wary of the rumours circulating on social media indicating that the exercise had started and inviting applications.

In a statement on Sunday, the commission’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, described the messages circulating online as “misleading and mischievous’ and said the members of the public should disregard them.

Part of his statement read,” The Commission has not commenced this exercise and obviously will follow established procedures and processes when it is ready. It advises prospective candidates to ignore the publications and wait for official communication.

“The commission frowns at this consistent attempt to fraudulently confuse the public each time there are preparations for recruitment.”

While warning fraudsters to stay off its programmes as they would be fished out and sanctioned according to the law, the PSC called on the relevant security agencies to go after fraudsters to protect the integrity of Police recruitment.

The PSC reassured that the Commission would continue to ensure that the exercise “is transparent and in line with established rules and regulations.”