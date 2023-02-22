Paris Saint-Germain are ready to re-appoint Thomas Tuchel and would be willing to admit their mistake in sacking him in the first place.

The French giants have grown frustrated with Christophe Galtier and prepared to sound out their former boss, who they sacked on Christmas Day in 2020.

On Sunday, PSG were trailing Lille with 15 minutes to play before a dramatic late win thanks to Lionel Messi’s last-gasp goal.

Even still, the sight of sporting director Luis Campos on the touchline underlined the pressure Galtier is under. It follows a 1-0 defeat in his opening Champions League match to Bayern Munich and having been knocked out of the Coup De France by Marseille.

Tuchel may need convincing to join the dominant French side but would be dealing with Campos instead of former sporting director Leonardo — who he fell out with.

ADVERTISEMENT

He would also need assurances the club would be willing to protect him against player power and ask to be left to focus on coaching, without too much invovlement in transfer market activity.

Out of work since leaving Chelsea in September 2022, the coach is currently available and ready to get back into work.

Tuchel is looking for a club that is competing for titles in any of Europe’s top five leagues having turned down at least one mid-table Premier League club already.