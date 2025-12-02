In a bid to ensure safety of road users, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered all construction companies operating on roads across the country to ensure adequate placement of road signs at all construction sites.

The FRSC said that the directive issued by the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Mohamed Shehu, was to ensure the safety of the motoring public around construction sites.

This was announced in a statement issued by the corps spokesperson, assistant corps marshal, OlusegunOgungbemide, on Monday.

According to him, “The Corps Marshal also ordered the companies to install, maintain, and continuously update proper road signage at every active or inactive construction area without exception.

“To ensure full compliance, he directed all Commanding Officers across formations to immediately commence strict and effective enforcement of this directive nationwide.”

Ogungbemide further stated that the corps marshal emphasised that “this directive is final and enforceable,” noting that FRSC field commands would intensify supervision, and any contractor found violating approved safety standards would face decisive regulatory actions.

He said, “The corps marshal emphatically condemned the recurring failure by some construction firms to provide adequate warning, information, and diversion signs around project zones, an omission that places motorists and other road users at serious risk.

“Accordingly, the Corps Marshal reaffirmed the determination of the Corps to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that the Federal Government’s investment in road infrastructure results in safer, more secure journeys for all road users.”