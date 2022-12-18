The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has expressed desire to convene a Global Peace Formula Summit in 2023.

According to him, the 2022 World Cup finals, which will kick off in few hours from now in Qatar on Sunday, gives the world an opportunity to campaign for peace.

According to him, the Summit will unite the entire world and restore peace around the globe.

President Zelensky said, “Warm greetings from Ukraine to all fans of football, life and peace! I congratulate the whole planet on the World Cup final! Today we’ll witness a common victory – the celebration of human spirit.

“This World Cup proved time and time again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play, but not in playing with fire. On the green playing field and not on the red battlefield. This is the dream of so many people!

“When players compete making everybody enjoy peace. Every father would like to take his son to a football match. All over the world. And every mother would like her son to be back from war. Whenever it is. Ukraine strives for peace more than anything else!

“We offered Peace Formula to the world. Absolutely fair. We offered it because there are no champions in war, there can be no draw. So, I announce the initiative to hold a Global Peace Formula Summit this winter. The summit to unite all nations of the world around the cause of global peace. Stadiums’ stands get empty after the match, and after the war cities remain empty. That’s why wars must fail, and peace is to become the champion, as it is here – in Qatar now! The World Cup, but not the World War. It is possible! Please, support Ukraine and our efforts to restore peace!”