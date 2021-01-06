Qatar and Saudi Arabia clubs are reportedly chasing Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo, to sign him at the expiration of his current loan deal with Premier League giants Manchester United on January 31.

The striker arrived at Old Trafford on Deadline Day in January 2020.

Two unnamed clubs have also made tentative enquiries about the former Watford striker.

According to Sky Sports, the 31-year-old is willing to see out his contract with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, but is open to listening to other offers.

Ighalo, whose initial four-month loan deal was extended in June, has not started a Premier League match for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and made just four appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

He has scored five goals in 20 appearances for Manchester United.