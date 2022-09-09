The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, will sign a condolence register over the death of Queen Elizabeth II of England at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria in Abuja.

The SGF will lead the federal government delegation to the residence.

Recall that Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeen, Scotland, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She was Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.