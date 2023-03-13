The minister of special duties and unter-governmental affairs; George Akume, has approved the appointment of Rabiu Adamu as acting executive secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) to oversee the affairs of the agency as the most senior director following the expiration of the first initial tenure of Dr. Bello Maigari.

Prior to this appointment, Rabiu served as director of administration and corporate services of the agency. He was in charge of overseeing the administration of the Trust Fund, and he developed policies, regulations, and guidelines that support and ensure the growth of the agency.

Having constantly displayed a plethora of leadership skills and an exceptional understanding of the visions of the NLTF as an agency, staff and well-wishers alike are convinced that this appointment would be business as usual for Rabiu as he is known for producing results in no time.