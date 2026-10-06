Rafa Corporation has signed a three-year shirt sponsorship agreement with Kano Pillars Football Club.

The agreement was announced in Kano on Sunday, October 4, 2026. Rafa’s logo will appear on the club’s official jerseys during the sponsorship period.

The deal was signed by the chairman of Rafa Corporation and group executive director of BUA Group, Alhaji Kabiru Rabiu, and the chairman of the Kano Pillars Board of Directors, Alhaji Ahmed Musbahu Garo.

Speaking at the unveiling, Rabiu described the sponsorship as a natural connection between a proudly Nigerian manufacturing business and a football institution whose significance extends far beyond the field of play.

“We are very excited to form this partnership with Kano Pillars,” he said.

The club’s extraordinary following, enduring place in Kano’s identity and distinguished contribution to Nigerian football, he explained, made it a compelling partner for Rafa. For many people born and raised in Kano, supporting Pillars begins in childhood and becomes a lifelong attachment.

Football, Rabiu added, brings young people together, encouraging discipline, friendship and a shared sense of purpose. Rafa’s involvement would extend beyond brand visibility to supporting the club’s development and expanding its reach across Nigeria and beyond.

Recalling earlier support for Kano Pillars around 2013, he described the agreement as a renewal of a longstanding connection and a foundation for greater collaboration.

He also commended the governor of Kano State, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his continued support for the club and commitment to youth and human capital development.

Welcoming the partnership, Garo described it as one of the most significant achievements of his tenure and an important step towards strengthening the club’s commercial foundations.

“We are very happy with this partnership as the State Government encourages Kano Pillars to be financially self-sufficient,” he said.

Garo thanked Rafa Corporation for its support, noting that stronger private-sector partnerships would help reduce dependence on government funding, support academy development and provide a sustainable foundation for sporting success. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would bring renewed momentum to the club and contribute to a successful season.

As part of the broader collaboration, Rabiu disclosed that discussions were underway on establishing a Rafa Football Academy in partnership with Kano Pillars. The proposed academy would identify and nurture promising young players through structured coaching, discipline and development opportunities, preparing them to represent Kano Pillars, progress to national teams and pursue professional careers internationally.

He emphasised that discussions remained at an early stage but expressed optimism about the academy’s potential to create lasting opportunities for young talent and deepen the relationship between Rafa and the club.