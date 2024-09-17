The current rainy season has further worsened Nigeria’s severe road infrastructure deficit.

The consequences of the poor road conditions are dire and have far-reaching effects on the nation’s economy, social life, and environment.

In Kaduna State, the stretch of road between Jere and Katari on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway epitomises the deteriorating infrastructure crisis.

Despite the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing recently mobilising Julius Berger, the contractor who initially abandoned the project, to resume work, the road remains a major hazard. Motorists often face heavy gridlock, with travel times extending to three or four hours for a two-kilometre stretch, particularly during heavy rains.

The Kaduna State Government has reported numerous fatalities due to accidents on this stretch.

Mark Shima, a driver at Kaduna Command Junction Motor Park, highlighted the urgent need for repairs, lamenting that the road’s condition has claimed many lives, especially in the area after Jere.

In Sokoto State, the road from Sokoto to Kebbi, though not dualised, is relatively passable. However, the Sokoto-Gusau corridor presents significant challenges. Palliative works undertaken by government agencies have improved some sections, yet many areas remain in poor condition. Notable problematic sections include Tureta, Dange-Shuni, and Talata Mafara. The Dange-Shuni axis is being expanded into a dual carriageway, with concrete pavement starting from the Sokoto end, but progress is slow. Motorist Sani Auwalu recounted frequent vehicle maintenance due to the road’s poor state, emphasising that every return journey necessitates checking for loose or missing bolts.

In Kano State, the situation is equally dire. The Sabon Titi road, a vital junction linking Ring Road with towns such as Gwarzo Madobi and Dorayi, has become notorious for extortion by local youths who “guide” motorists through deep potholes. Mustapha Niga, a driver living nearby, decried the road’s poor state, urging the government to expedite repairs to prevent worsening conditions. Additionally, the road leading from Maiduguri Road junction to Farm Centre Market has been neglected, with a dual carriageway constructed in the middle, yet the overall road remains in disrepair.

Zamfara State faces severe challenges due to the rainy season, especially on federal roads undergoing construction. The Funtua to Gusau (97 km), Gusau to Sokoto (225 km), and Gusau-Magami-Dansadau (105 km) roads are particularly in bad shape. The ongoing construction has exacerbated travel difficulties, with potholes, erosion, and damaged sections making movement tedious.

Malam Abubakar, a motorist from Gusau, lamented the hazardous conditions, describing the roads as dotted with potholes and on the verge of collapse.

Another motorist, Hamisu Magami, reported similar difficulties, particularly on the road from Gusau to Magami and Dansadau, which has worsened during this year’s rainy season.

Katsina State’s roads, such as the Gida Mutun Daya route to the state capital, are in a deplorable state. Mallam Zuberu Sani, a resident, noted that the road, initially meant to be dualised, was abandoned midway, resulting in a challenging travel experience for motorists.

In Borno State, the situation is compounded by the combination of dilapidated roads and flood damage. This has contributed to frequent attacks and abductions by Boko Haram.

Sadiq Haruna, a commercial driver plying the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Biu route, described the Biu to Damaturu section as particularly nightmarish due to frequent stoppages and inadequate road portions.

Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Borno State chapter, Ahmadu Musa, confirmed that several federal roads in the state, including the Bama-Madagali-Mubi, Mafa-Dikwa-Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa-Monguno-Marte, and Damboa-Chibok-Askira Uba roads, have become death traps requiring urgent intervention.

In Niger State, nearly all federal roads are impassable during the rainy season. The Suleja-Minna, Agaie-Baddegi-Bida, Kontagora-Rijau-Zuru, Kontagora-Bangi, Minna-Tegina, Tegina-Bokani-Mokwa, and Tegina-Kalgara-Birni Gwari roads are in particularly poor condition. Mr Samson Alfa noted that the poor state of these roads has significantly increased transportation costs, exacerbated by the combined effects of flooding and erosion. Abdullahi Ndanusa highlighted the difficulty of travelling during the rainy season due to the severe state of the roads.

In Kwara State, the Ilorin-Omu-Aran-Egbe-Kabba and Share-Patigi roads pose considerable risks to commuters. Mal. Ganiyu Adigbongbo, chairman of the NURTW Gambari-Ilorin branch, described the harrowing daily experiences faced by transporters. Hon. Abdullahi Bello, a commuter, echoed these concerns and urged both state and federal governments to address the road conditions to ensure public safety.

In Imo State, the Owerri-Umuahia road is the primary concern for commuters. Rivers State’s East-West Road, which connects all three senatorial districts in the state and the Niger Delta region, has two notably bad sections: the Mbiama stretch in Ahoada-East and the Akpajo-Onne section in Eleme. Both sections are undergoing rehabilitation by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Federal Ministry of Works, but significant challenges remain.

In Abia State, roads such as Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene and Aba-Ikot Ekpene have become infamous for their poor condition. Usoro Akpan, a driver for Akwa Ibom Transport Company, described the Abia section of the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road as hellish. Similarly, Edna Iloabuchi, a student at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, expressed her dread of travelling the road during rainy weather due to severe flooding and damage.

In Cross River State, the Calabar-Itu road, which connects the state capital with Akwa Ibom State and extends north to Ogoja, Ikom, and Benue, is particularly problematic. Motorists often face traffic jams lasting up to three hours due to poor road conditions, with trouble spots in the Eteghe Ntem, Akwaobio Ekem, and Usung Esuk communities. The Ikom-Obudu road also presents difficulties, with problematic sections in the Ikom and Etung local government areas.

Delta State’s roads, including the Asaba-Onitsha, Sapele-Benin, Sapele, Eku, Abraka, Obiaruku, Abavo, and Agbor routes, are in a poor state, impacting all local government areas. Notably, roads leading to Osubi, the hometown of Governor Sheriff Oboreveori, have been particularly problematic.

In Enugu, the roads connecting Aguata to Awka South are fraught with difficulties. The condition of roads connecting Ekiti State to neighbouring areas, such as Ado-Ijan-Ikare, Ado Ekiti-Igede-Aramoko, Ikole-Omuo-Kabba, and Ado Ekiti-Ikere-Akure, is similarly concerning. Protests by students and workers from Afe Babalola University and Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti have highlighted the need for urgent repairs, especially on the Ado Ekiti-Ijan-Ikare road, which has remained in a deplorable state despite calls for intervention.

…Lokoja-Benin Road: FG Fails To Meet 6-month Completion Target

The federal government has failed to meet the September 2024 deadline it earlier set to complete the construction/dualisation of Abuja-Lokoja-Benin road.

The minister of works, Engr. David Umahi, had on 22nd March, 2024, set six months’ completion period for the dualisation of the 30km Benin–Lokoja highway whose funding it had approved under the Tax Credit Scheme for the BUA Group.

The minister disclosed this during a meeting with all contractors handling the highway alongside stakeholders from the area.

The approval followed the N775bn funding gap in the construction of the road which was first awarded in 2012.

Umahi had on 26th April, 2024, issued two weeks’ ultimatum to contractors handling the project to either deploy in three sections or face termination of contract.

On 1st July 2024, the minister terminated the contract, citing “inordinate delay” on the part of the contractors.

The Lokoja-Benin project is being executed under the NNPCL Tax Credit Scheme for N122bn. The project, according to the minister, has a funding gap of N775bn to complete.

He explained, “This project was first awarded in 2012 and later the last administration decided to review it. They reviewed it and dualised it. They also reviewed the project to N879bn, but under the NNPCL Tax Credit Scheme, the cost of the property is different from the commitment of NNPCL. NNPCL commitment was just N122bn and so, there is a great problem.

“There is a funding gap of N775bn and I don’t see where that money is coming from. So, presently we have over N2.7trn funding that project from NNPCL, whereas NNPCL has a commitment of N2.58trn. We have a funding gap of N2.7trn to complete all NNPCL projects.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the project which was billed to be completed to ease traffic has failed to meet the September deadline set by the Minister.

When contacted, the special adviser on media to the Minister of Works, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji, promised to get back to our reporter on Monday afternoon but later asked for more time/ for him to provide update report on the project on Tuesday.