The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concerns over the extended closure of schools in Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi States during the Ramadan period, labelling the decision a breach of students’ constitutional rights and detrimental to educational development.

Set to last five weeks from late February to early April 2025, the closure affects all public and private educational institutions at every level, nursery, primary, secondary, and tertiary.

In a statement, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh criticised the lack of inclusivity in the decision-making process, emphasising how the closures disproportionately affect non-Muslim students.

He said that education is a fundamental right and called on the governors of the affected states to revise this policy to foster equity and national unity.

CAN expressed concerns that the lengthy break disrupts academic timetables and undermines efforts to ensure quality education for all.

The association stressed that the closure of school could exacerbate the region’s alarming out-of-school rates, which already stand at an average of 44 per cent, significantly higher than the national average.

The organisation pointed out the insufficient consultation with key stakeholders, including Christian leaders, parents, and educators, as a serious oversight in governance.

CAN noted that countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained open during Ramadan with adjusted school schedules and advocated for a similar approach in Nigeria’s northern states to minimise educational interruptions.

While calling for calm and peaceful resolution among residents, CAN indicated its readiness to pursue legal action, including restraining orders, should students’ rights continue to be compromised.

The organisation urged Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), and Nasir Idris (Kebbi) to engage in constructive dialogue with religious groups, school proprietors, parents, and civil society in order to reassess the closures.

CAN underscored the importance of transparency and cooperative solutions in safeguarding the welfare of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Archbishop Okoh remarked, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is deeply troubled by the directives from the state governments mandating an extensive closure of all schools for Ramadan. Education is a fundamental right and essential for progress, and this closure disrupts the academic journey of millions of students.

“With the current out-of-school rates in these states already at alarming levels, the decision further compromises our children’s future. The lack of adequate consultation with CAN leadership in these states raises significant concerns about inclusivity in governance.

“Globally, nations like Saudi Arabia and the UAE maintain school operations during Ramadan, adjusting schedules to accommodate both education and religious observance.

“We urge Governors Bala Mohammed, Dikko Umar Radda, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and Nasir Idris to consult with all relevant stakeholders to find a balanced and inclusive solution.

“If our rights are further threatened, or if discussions yield no justice, CAN will not hesitate to seek legal remedies to protect the constitutional rights to education and freedom of conscience.

“We call on residents, Christians, Muslims, and all of Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi to maintain peace as we work towards a resolution,” he said.