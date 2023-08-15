Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Rapper CDQ Involved In Ghastly Accident, Battles For Life In Lagos Hospital  

by Leadership News.
10 seconds ago
in Entertainment
Reading Time: 1 min read
Rapper cdq
Popular Nigerian rap artiste, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, better known as CDQ, is currently battling for his life after being involved in a ghastly car accident.

The accident reportedly occurred in Lagos on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the rapper’s car rammed into a building along the road after it was hit by another car.

Fans and well wishers took to comment section of his social media handle to wish him a quick recovery.

CDQ began his music career as a backup singer for late Nigerian rapper, DaGrin.

In 2012, he collaborated with M.I Abaga and won a rap battle contest, which brought him into the limelight.

