Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cast doubt over the upcoming National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying it can only be held if the lingering internal crises are resolved.

Advertisement

The party’s convention is scheduled to take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, this November.

Wike, speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Monday, clarified that his concern is not with the chosen venue but with the processes leading up to the event.

“The issue of the National Convention is not the problem. The issue is the problems leading to the convention, and people should understand that,” he said.

He made this statement in response to media reports suggesting his objections were personal or related to the location.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The venue is not the subject matter. The subject matter is: have you done what you are supposed to do before holding that convention?

“So, you now go and say I said Ibadan will not hold the convention; no, that is not correct. We have held conventions in Port Harcourt and Abuja. So, the party can decide whether to hold it in Sokoto or Borno. What we are saying is, before you get to the convention, have you done what you are supposed to do?” he asked.

Wike further revealed that his faction was taking steps to address their grievances, hinting at a decisive response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our own team is meeting by 7pm today and you will hear what we have to say,” he said.

However, he warned the party leadership, “If the issues are not well taken care of, there is a likelihood that the convention will not hold.

“If they are resolved to the satisfaction of the complainants, no problem, but if they are not, of course, they will take action.”

The minister noted that the PDP has taken preliminary steps to resolve the issues, including setting up a committee for the South-East and Ebonyi State, but insisted that satisfactory resolution was critical for the convention to proceed.

I Can Bet Tinubu Will Win in 2027, Wike Declares

On the subject of who will win the next presidential election in 2027, Wike expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s re-election prospects, stating he is willing to bet on his victory.

Wike’s statement was a direct rebuttal to the controversial prediction made by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, who forecast a poor showing for the incumbent.

During a media chat in Abuja, Wike dismissed El-Rufai’s calculations as fundamentally flawed.

“I can place a bet with confidence that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election,” the FCT minister stated emphatically.

He further questioned the vagueness of El-Rufai’s projection, asking, “I heard someone say Mr President will come third in 2027. I don’t know the maths he used. But my concern is, if he (Tinubu) will come third, who will come first and second? I will put a bet. Tinubu will win this election squarely.”

El-Rufai, in an interview with Channels Television the previous day, had painted a grim picture for the ruling party.

“Tinubu will be third in the 2027 election. I have done my maths, and I can tell you Tinubu has no pathway to win. The worst-case scenario is that there will not be any winner in the first ballot,” the former governor had said.

While justifying his stance, the former governor of Kaduna State challenged Nigerians to assess the administration’s performance.

“Is your life better now under President Tinubu? There is no presence of good intentions,” he said.

However, Wike said the political landscape has shifted significantly since the 2023 elections, minimising potential threats.

He downplayed the influence of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who secured over six million votes in the last election.

“Let me tell you, in 2027, Peter Obi will not be a threat to President Tinubu. I know what I am saying. Peter Obi had over six million votes in 2023, but the political dynamics will be different in 2027,” Wike said.

The minister equally mocked his critics following the recent local government elections in Rivers State, stating that he successfully influenced the outcome in his own local government area of Obio/Akpor.

While addressing those who had challenged his political clout, Wike stated that he delivered a victory for his PDP party in his local government area.

“So, Wike is very popular today. Is it not the same people I hear on Arise, AIT, and Channels Television that say, ‘Look, Wike can’t say he is going to determine what happens in others, he can only determine what happens in his local government’?

“I have determined in my own local government,” Wike declared. “I’m a member of PDP and we won in my local government,” he said.

2027: Bring Obi Back If You Want to Destroy PDP – Wike

The FCT minister also told the PDP that any attempt to reintegrate former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi would be an act of self-destruction.

Wike, who made this known during a media chat with selected journalists in Abuja on Monday, accused the PDP of failing to learn from the “political suicide” that led to its defeat in the 2023 general elections.

While speaking on the recent speculation about Peter Obi’s potential return to the PDP, Wike dismissed the notion as hypocritical and potentially dangerous for the party.

He questioned the logic of welcoming back a figure publicly condemning the PDP.

“Bringing Obi to where? You want to kill the party? Obi, who was abusing the party, said it was rotten, so is the party now good enough for him? Ambition can make people even go to Satan’s house,” he said.

The minister insisted that such a move, driven by mere political ambition, would obliterate the party’s remaining credibility and ideological foundation.

“If you want to destroy this party, dare it, bring Obi. There is no way he will come back just because of ambition. No more ideology, no longer principle,” he said.

He reaffirmed his long-held stance that the only viable path for the PDP to regain national prominence is strict adherence to the principles of rotation, equity, and justice, ensuring the presidency returns to the South.

Wike Cautions Jonathan Against 2027 Presidential Bid

Wike also advised former President Goodluck Jonathan not to contest the 2027 presidential election, urging him to preserve his legacy as an international statesman.

Wike’s comments come amid growing speculation that Jonathan may be considering a return to the presidency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), though the former president has remained silent on the matter.

He gave this advice during his media chat with selected journalists in Abuja: “I know Jonathan very well. He enjoys being respected internationally as a statesman, and I believe he will continue in that role.”

The minister aimed directly at those promoting Jonathan’s candidacy, accusing them of hypocrisy and betrayal.

Convention: Go to Court, Bode George Tells Wike

Chief Olabode George has advised the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to go to court if he is not satisfied with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s plan to hold its national convention.

He explained that holding the party’s convention is an internal affair, adding that the PDP does not need Wike’s advice on when to hold it, thus rendering such advice inconsequential.

Chief George, who spoke through his media aide Segun Edward, said the issue of unresolved crisis within the party cannot derail the party convention as the FCT minister is speculating.

Wike Can’t Derail PDP Convention, Says Oyo PDP Chair

On his part, the chairman of the PDP in Oyo State, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, described Wike’s threat that a crisis could derail the party’s national convention in Ibadan as the fallacy of the year.

In an interview with our correspondent in Ibadan, Ogungbenro recalled that the National Executive Council (NEC), the party’s highest organ, had met in Abuja and resolved that the national convention would be held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in November.

“Absolutely, nothing can stop the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“Wike single-handedly said that the national convention will not be held, which is the fallacy of the year. The NEC, in its wisdom, at a meeting in Abuja, sanctioned Ibadan as the venue. That it will not hold is a fallacy.”

“Let us wait and see. Everything is politics, but that it will not be held in Ibadan is a fallacy. Absolutely, nothing can stop the national convention,” Ogungbenro declared.

Why I Won’t Run for President in 2027 – Wike

The minister also firmly ruled out any intention of running for president in 2027, despite the PDP’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South, a region that would include him as a potential candidate.

“I will not run. I have integrity and character. My position is clear. There is no way – my appointer is there, we are saying he should run, and then I turn around and say I want to contest,” he said.

Rivers Election: Wike Mocks Critics, Says ‘I Ensured PDP Victory in My Local Govt’

Wike openly mocked his critics following the recent local government elections in Rivers State, stating that he successfully influenced the outcome in his constituency.

Wike made this known during his monthly media briefing in Abuja on Monday. Addressing those who had challenged his political clout, he stated he had delivered a victory for his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in his home local government area of Obio-Akpor.

“So, Wike is very popular today. Is it not the same people I hear on Arise, AIT, and Channels Television that say, ‘Look, Wike can’t say he is going to determine what happens in others, he can only determine what happens in his local government’?

“I have determined in my own local government,” Wike declared. “I’m a member of PDP and we won in my local government,” he said.

The minister pointed out what he saw as a contradiction in his critics’ stance, noting they are now angry that he did not exert influence in areas beyond his control.

He suggested that the PDP’s losses in other councils were not his responsibility but reflected broader discontent within the party itself.

“APC won in the other local governments, so why did I not extend my influence in the different regional governments I didn’t have?

“Are people happy with what is happening in the PDP? Did PDP contest in those local governments where APC contested?” he said.

We’re Moving On – PDP

But a former national vice chairman (South West) of the PDP, Dr Eddy Olafeso, said Wike’s comments would not move the party.

Reacting to Wike’s statement that the ‘unresolved crisis could derail national convention,’ Olafeso said what is important to the party now is unity.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Monday, Olafeso said, “Our party is moving on. We are being guided by the law. That is what is most important. What is important now is for us to be united, to forge ahead and build a strong party.”

Wike Can’t Derail PDP Convention, Says Oyo PDP Chair

On his part, the chairman of the PDP in Oyo State, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, described Wike’s threat that a crisis could derail the party’s national convention in Ibadan as the fallacy of the year.

In an interview with our correspondent in Ibadan, Ogungbenro recalled that the National Executive Council (NEC), the party’s highest organ, had met in Abuja and resolved that the national convention would be held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in November.

“Absolutely, nothing can stop the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“Wike single-handedly said that the national convention will not be held, which is the fallacy of the year. The NEC, in its wisdom, at a meeting in Abuja, sanctioned Ibadan as the venue. That it will not hold is a fallacy.

“Let us wait and see. Everything is politics, but that it will not be held in Ibadan is a fallacy. Absolutely, nothing can stop the national convention,” Ogungbenro declared.

Wike Just Making Noise in Media – Pearse

Also commenting on the minister’s concerns over the forthcoming PDP national convention, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, said there is no crisis in the PDP.

He said all the crises in the PDP had been resolved at the party’s 101st National Executive Council Meeting.

Pearse said, “The only envisaged crisis was that we thought INEC would not allow us to have our convention without the party’s national secretary signing the notification letter, and INEC has approved the notification.

“At the party’s 102nd NEC meeting, we also agreed to change the convention venue to Ibadan. I don’t know which crisis he is talking about unless he wants to have a parallel convention. INEC will not monitor such a convention because he does not have structure; moreover, he doesn’t have members.

“He may have his people who may put on a show at the convention, but that does not stop us from holding our convention. Wike is only making noise in the media because he wants to be relevant. He told Anyanwu not to sign our letter to INEC; thank God he eventually signed it, if not we would just tell INEC we have sacked him.

“The just-concluded local government election in Rivers State, our party did not participate in it; Wike just sat down and wrote the results.”

Fintiri Heads 110-Member Convention Planning Committee

Also, as part of the convention preparations, PDP has inaugurated the 2025 National Convention Organising Committee, NCOC (Main Committee), led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State as Chairman.

The 110-member committee also has Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as vice chairman and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State as secretary.

According to a statement by the PDP national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologungaba, the committee’s inauguration follows the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC) held on 25 August in Abuja.

Ologungaba said, “The NWC charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and teeming members of the PDP to remain united, focused, and continue to work together towards the success of the PDP 2025 Elective National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, from Saturday, November 15th, to Sunday, November 16th, 2025.”