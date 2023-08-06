Perfection real estate group has reinstated its commitment to reducing the housing deficit, land ownership tussle from land grabbers, and also creating wealth through real estate investment over the next few years with the development and luxurious affordable homes across the metropolis of Lagos.

According to statistics, Lagos has a 5 million housing shortage out of over 17 million across States in Nigeria, with an increase in population responsible for the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Speaking at a forum in Lagos tagged High Networth Individual Conference, Perfection Real Estate Group President/CEO, Dr. Niyi Adeleye asserts that the real estate firm aims at solving the land ownership, and house ownership conundrum through its development of 37 blocks of 228 apartments with 60 units of one-bedroom apartments, 108 units of two-bedroom apartments, 40 units of three-bedroom apartments, and 12 units of four-bedroom apartments.

Hence, the real estate firm has ongoing project development and land at Oshoroko, Ibeju-lekki, Igbonla-Epe, Agric-Ikorodu, and Orofun-Ibeju-Lekki for subscribers.

He, however, stated that the real estate group’s vision is to empower people through real estate, as land investment and homeownership are aimed at encouraging Nigerians to tap into land acquisition towards a secured future economy and generational wealth.

According to Adeleye, he stated that the concept is a national real estate project which provides opportunities, possibilities, and a platform to invest in lands, infrastructure development, building projects, home ownership as well as income-generating real estate business systems.

Project Director, Engr. Dave Olusegun affirms that part of the group’s drive for the project includes investing in landed properties for wealth creation with investors qualifying for

an international vacation trip, with a minimum of 30 percent payments which ensures assessing the VIP travel package.