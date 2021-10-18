Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt will host the NBA Annual General Conference football competition kicking off on Friday, October 22, 2021.

The competition which will feature 16 teams will herald the 2021 NBA Annual General Conference scheduled to hold at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State between October 22 to 29, 201.

Speaking after the draw for the competition held in Abuja over the weekend, Mr. Y.C Maikyau (SAN), who is the sponsor of the 2021 NBA AGC Football Competition, described the game of football as a unifying factor and congratulated all the teams who have made it to this year’s edition.

“I look forward to a very entertaining tournament that will showcase a display of wonderful skills like lawyers do in the arena of the courts,” Maikyau said.

He also appreciated everyone for their commitment and for taking out time to attend the draws, wishing them a safe trip to and from Port Harcourt.

While speaking at the draw ceremony, the coordinator of NBA AGC Football Competition, Barrister Olujimi Olujide-Poko, thanked everyone for their time, assuring that the event will be filled with so much excitement and fanfare.

The 16 teams were split into four groups of four teams each with Lagos NAB Branch drawn in Group A with Isiokpo, Owerri and Yenagoa Branch of NBA. Onisha Branch were drawn in Group B alongside Aba, Minna and Udu Branch.

While Jos, Effurun, Benin and Osogbo Branch polled in Group C, Host Port Harcourt Branch will lock horns with Kano, Abuja and Makurdi Branch in Group D.

In attendance at venue of the draws were: Mr. Y.C Maikyau SAN, Mazi Afam Osigwe SAN, Mr. Auta Nyada, Mr Desmond Yama, Mr Al-Bashir Likko, Steve Emelieze, Mr Afamefula Okeke and Coordinator Oujimi Olujide-Poko.