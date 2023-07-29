Rebuilding, Repositioning Nigeria’s Southeast

There is a growing demand for the leaders of the five states in the southeastern region of Nigeria to prioritise the rapid development of the area. Many believe that this call is particularly crucial now as the people of the region seek a significant departure from the past, where governors in the South-east remained distant from the populace rather than engaging closely to understand their social and economic needs. Instead, they are encouraged to work hand in hand with the people to address these challenges collectively.

The local residents advise Ndigbo that genuine hard work and brotherly love are essential for overcoming their current struggles for national recognition and acceptance as a significant force in national affairs.

Recently, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) issued an appeal, encouraging Igbo indigenes both within Nigeria and around the world to invest in the five South East states and contribute to the region’s economic growth. In a statement released by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the civil rights advocacy group urged Igbo sons and daughters to consider investing in their home state, emphasising that it would be beneficial for them. HURIWA emphasised the significance of Ndigbo in the Diaspora and across the country taking proactive steps to bring back some of their businesses to the Southeast region, thereby playing a vital role in its economic development.

Also, some Igbo indigenes are urging the governors, especially the newly elected ones in the southeast region, to concentrate on agriculture and the revival of defunct industries and factories. This approach is believed to be crucial for generating employment opportunities for the youth and fostering prosperity in the region. Notably, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has received commendation for his efforts to reposition the state for development. His plans to establish an innovation park and a modular refinery in Abia to accelerate economic growth are seen as positive steps in the right direction.

Furthermore, stakeholders in Abia State have lauded Governor Alex Otti for his remarkable efforts in fulfilling his promise to revitalise the state and improve the lives of its citizens. Since assuming office on May 29, Governor Otti has shown unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and a staunch stand against corruption.

In his inaugural speech at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Governor Otti emphasised his dedication to a responsible and ethical government that will not tolerate corruption or malpractices. Without delay, he embarked on a rebuilding process aimed at resetting the system, fostering sustainable socio-economic growth, and attracting potential investors.