The former deputy speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Hassan, has expressed deep appreciation to the citizens, members, and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for trooping out en masse to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Plateau State.

Advertisement

President Tinubu was in Jos the state capital at the weekend for the burial of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hassan, who also chaired the Mobilisation Committee for the event, said the massive turnout and the enthusiasm that kept Jos agog demonstrated that Tinubu remains admired by the people.

Advertisement

He stated this while fielding questions from journalists amidst cheering crowds at the Secretariat Junction flyover on Saturday.

“We are indeed thrilled by the peaceful and orderliness exhibited by the people of Plateau State, members, and APC supporters during the funeral visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are also grateful to Mr. President for deeming it important to accord our mother a befitting state burial in recognition of her contributions to nationhood,” Hon Baba Hassan said.

He stressed that from the gestures of the president, they are sure that he was also happy with the warmth reception.

“Right on arrival at the airport, coming through the major roads to the Church, we have noticed that our President was happy, and on behalf of the mobilisation committee that I chaired, we are happy,”

He further assured that Plateau State will reciprocate President Tinubu’s gesture in the 2027 general elections.