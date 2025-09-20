A total cash prize of ₦20 million is up for grabs as the 2025 Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Volleyball Premier League season begins this weekend on September 20, at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Twenty-four clubs, comprising 12 male and 12 female teams, will compete for the league titles and the cash prizes available during the two-week-long league season. In addition to the cash prize, participating clubs will receive a subsidy of ₦500,000 each, totalling ₦24 million.

Samuel Onikeku, a representative of the CGC and Head of Sports at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), made this announcement at a press conference held on Friday evening in the conference room of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF). The event was attended by officials from the Federation and the participating clubs.

“It is with great joy that I come to this press conference to represent the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, in his commitment to sports development in Nigeria. As we know, last year he decided to sponsor the Premier League to bring joy to volleyball players in Nigeria.

“At the end of the championship last year, the first-place winner received ₦5 million, while the second and third places were awarded ₦3 million and ₦2 million, respectively. The fourth to twelfth places each took home ₦500,000. This year, he has opted to continue with increased subsidies for the teams and players.

“Last year’s subsidy for teams was ₦300,000, and this year it has been raised to ₦500,000 for each team. Additionally, the subsidy for players has also been increased to ₦500,000 each. Therefore, the total subsidy for the teams and players in this first phase amounts to ₦24 million. I want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the CGC, and we know that more support is on the way. I wish everyone a safe and injury-free competition,” Onikeku stated.

Speaking at the press conference, Mrs Nkechi Nzogwu, chairman of the league management committee and second vice president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), commended CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for his unwavering support and dedication to volleyball, as well as for providing the funding that has made the league possible.

She assured attendees that the league would meet expectations and urged players to compete in a spirit of friendship and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Nzogwu also praised NVBF President Musa Nimrod for his efforts in promoting the growth and development of volleyball in Nigeria on a global scale.

“For the 2025 Premier League, the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service, is organising this event. The league starts on September 19 and will conclude on October 2.

“This year’s league promises to be very exciting and rewarding as we continue to honour the Comptroller General of Customs for his sponsorship. He successfully sponsored the league last year and is repeating that commitment this year. This time, he aims to bring joy to the players, ensuring they all have something to take home. Twenty-four teams, comprising 12 male and 12 female teams, will compete for the title, and we are looking forward to a highly engaging competition.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our President, Engineer Musa Nimrod, for all his efforts to ensure the growth and development of Nigerian volleyball extends beyond our borders,” the NVBF second vice president concluded.