Four-time Emmy and Oscar winner, Regina King, has closed a deal with Legendary to direct and produce the feature adaptation of ‘Bitter Root’, an acclaimed image comics series created by David F. Walker and Sanford Greene, and Indie veteran Chuck Brown.

Set in the vibrant Harlem Renaissance period of 1924, “Bitter Root” is the story of a fractured family of once-great monster hunters that faces an unimaginable evil that descends upon the city of New York. For generations, the Sangeryes have hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off the prejudice of the era, transforming human beings into hideous monsters. With most of the family dead, and the surviving Sangeryes at odds between saving or killing the creatures, they must overcome the wounds of the past in the hopes of thwarting an invasion.

The acclaimed series was nominated for the 2019 Eisner Award for Best Series and a 2019 Ringo Award for Best Series.

King is coming off the acclaimed directorial debut on the Amazon Studio picture, “One Night In Miami”, of which she was nominated for a DGA Award and an NAACP Image Award will co-produce with Regina King via their Royal Ties Company, alongside Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media; while Walker Green, Brown and Drapetomedia’s Sean Owolo will produce the series.