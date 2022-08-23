The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has banned the use of foreign models and voice-over artists in media advertisements in the country.

The director-general of ARCON, Olalekan Fadolapo, in a statement said all advertising, advertisements and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian models and voice-over artists.

Fadolapo explained that the ban was in line with the “federal government’s policy of developing local content, inclusive economic growth and the need to take necessary steps and actions to grow the Nigerian advertising industry.”

The director-general said the ban, which will take effect from October 1, was in tandem with ARCON Act No.23 of 2022.

He, however, said ongoing campaigns are permitted to run out their terms.

He said subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposures of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP).

“Advertisers, advertisement agencies, media houses, advertising community and the general public are hereby enjoined to take note,” he added.