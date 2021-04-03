BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) in Kaduna State has called for the release of 15 Atyap youths from police detention in Kafancha or they should be arraigned before the court accordingly.

The call was part of the resolutions of the group contained in a statement issued by the ACDA on Saturday and signed by its national public relations officer, (NPRO) Youth, Mr Pius Markus Kayet.

According to the group, “Today, there are 15 Atyap youths under the detention of the police after they were tricked them into attending a meeting with the the security agents. They have been turtured and are kept under sub-human conditions in Kafanchan Police Station for the past three days.

“ACDA demands for their immediate release or they should be charged to court.

“It is surprising that not a single Fulani person is under any interrogation, talkless of detention despite having their hands soiled with blood.

“However, we are calling on our youths to be law-abiding and avoid taking the laws in their hands. They should cooperate with the military and all security agents stationed on Atyap land and pass to them important information they may have.

“The Atyap nation has tried to remain silent in the face of many attrocities committed against her people and its land recently by armed Fulani militia. We had decided to do so because we believe that the initiative by our traditional leadership and that of ACDA for the safety and security of our people and every other groups in Atyap land will yield positive results.

“Unfortunately, we have not only been assailed by continuous murder of our people, the destruction of our communities and foodcrops, the Hausa and Fulani who are on our land have taken to the media to further issue lies and veiled threats against us. Their aim is to make us look like a notorious people who do not want peace and do not want the Fulani and Hausa in our land.

“We also believe that they are preparing grounds and excuses to invade our vulnerable people and carry out their usual killings and arson so that it can be tagged as ‘vengeance’ or ‘communal clash’.

“We are, therefore, putting it on record that should any violence happen to our community those who make the inciting false claims against us in their two separate press outings should be held responsible.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let us make it clear that the press statement by Zango Urban Development Association (ZUDA), signed by one Shehu Aminu Abdullahi last week is sad, unfortunate and very libelous.

“ZUDA made very provocative and unkind words against our late leader, the immediate past President of ACDA, Comrade (Dr) Silas Adamu. Comrade Adamu was a man that was dedicated to the peace, security and welbieng of everyone in Atyap Chiefdom. He expended his energy, time and personal resources holding several peace meetings.

“We want to call the attention of the world to restrain security agents deployed in the communities from the the use of brute force in the arrest of those suspected to be involved in self defence. These actions traumatises our people most especially the women and children,” ACDA said.