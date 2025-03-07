The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu has expressed confidence that the country is on the path to full recovery, assuring Nigerians that better days are ahead.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering at the State House in Abuja, Senator Tinubu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing national challenges and improving the well-being of citizens.

In a statement on Friday by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady noted that while the journey to recovery requires patience, the nation was making significant progress.

“Nigeria is on track, and in no distant future, things will get better,” she said.

The event, which brought together prominent women from across the country, including former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of the Vice President, wives of state governors, female ministers, and wives of service chiefs, focused on the theme of compassion and mercy in human relations.

Delivering the Iftar lecture, Head of the Islamic Studies Department at the University of Ilorin, Professor Azeezat Adebayo, emphasised compassion and mercy as the foundation of strong human relationships.

She highlighted Ramadan as a time for self-reflection and a reminder to extend kindness beyond religious and social boundaries.

The First Lady encouraged Nigerians to continue acts of goodness without seeking acknowledgment or validation, stressing that true service to humanity is an act of worship to Almighty Allah.