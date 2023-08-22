Reopening Of NYSC Camp Evidence Of Peace In Borno — Zulum

Borno state Governor, Babangana Umara Zulum, has said that reopening the orientation camp in Maiduguri and environs after 13 years is not only a pointer to the return of peace and security, but an evidence that Borno is an investors’ home and business destination.

According to him, the grace of Almighty Allah and with gallantry of the Nigerian military, the police, Department of State Service (DSS), other security agencies in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilante, helped Borno secure peace and stability caused by the decade long Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Zulum stated this on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2023 batch ‘B’ stream 1 Corps members held at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) temporary Orientation Camp, Mustapha Umar El-Kanemi Arabic College, Maiduguri.

He thanked God for the journey mercies granted to all the corps members to the state and urged the prospective corp members to consider their postings to the state as a divine providence and stepping stone for wide range of opportunities for them and the people of the state.

“Many of you remember that for about 13 years, the NYSC Orientation Programme did not hold in Borno State. May I therefore commend the office of the National Security Adviser and the foregoing security organisations for restoring peace and security in the state.

“My dear compatriots, let me use this medium to congratulate you for emerging victorious after the vigorous academic journies through your various institution of learning. This historic Orientation Course is very special for marking the end of the terrennial dislodgement of Borno State Corps members to other states since 2011.

” For about 13 years, the vacccum created by mere absence of corps members has denied our people the right to enjoy axillary services from the scheme as well as the ability to share different norms, culture and customs from other parts of the country, “Governor Zulum said.

In his remarks, the state coordinator NYSC, Comrade Mohammed Adamu Jiva, welcomed Governor Zulum and other invited guests to the swearing-in ceremony, and thanked the Governor for providing all the necessary facilities that made the Orientation Course a reality.

He informed the Governor that a total of 1,125 corp members were registered comprising 629 males and 496 females respectively, adding that out of this number, no one has reported any case of security threat to life and property in the course of their respective journey to Borno State.

Comrade Jiva also informed Governor Zulum of the tremendous support of the Theatre Commander, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj Gen Gold Nwabuisi, the GOC, 7 Division, Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maj Gen

Peter Malla and the Garrison Commander, Brig Gen TM Opurun.