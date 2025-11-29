Advertisement

The member Representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State, Rt. Hon Marcus Onobun, yesterday condemned the recent terrorist threats circulating on social media, describing them as reckless, destabilising and clearly aimed at instilling fear in peaceful communities.

The threats, issued by a self-acclaimed armed group claiming presence in Ekpoma, Irrua and nearby communities, have triggered public concern.

However, Onobun assured residents that there was no cause for alarm, stressing that government authorities were fully aware of the situation and had activated robust security measures to safeguard the area.

He commended the state government for its swift and decisive response, particularly the immediate convening of a high-level security meeting involving heads of major security formations across the state.

According to the lawmaker, he is maintaining close and continuous communication with federal security institutions to ensure seamless coordination between national agencies and the efforts of the state government, a combination he described as “a worthy strategy toward expunging criminal-minded elements from Edo State.”

Onobun urged residents of Esan West, Esan Central, Igueben and the entire Edo Central District to remain calm and go about their daily activities without fear.

He also cautioned against the circulation of unverified videos or panic-driven messages, warning that such actions could undermine ongoing security operations.

Reaffirming his commitment to protecting lives and property, the federal lawmaker pledged continued collaboration with both state and federal authorities to ensure that Esan land remains secure, peaceful, and free from criminal activities